Foundation to donate to $2,000 to each ‘immediate-needs’ Blackjewel miner in Harlan Co.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Hundreds of unpaid miners will be receiving relief from an organization.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley posted on his Facebook that Richard Gilliam said at an announcement today that the Richard and Leslie Gilliam Foundation will gift $2,000 to every miner in Harlan County that was named to the immediate-needs list by Harlan County.

In total, $492,000 will be given to miners in Harlan County.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.