Fountain City Park and Lake set to be donated to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fountain City Park and Lake have been donated to Knoxville and on Tuesday, July 2nd, the City Council will vote on whether the city will accept the donation.

A release from a City of Knoxville spokesperson said Mayor Indya Kincannon has recommended that city accept the donation.

“If City Council is agreeable to accepting the Lions Club’s generous offer, we look forward to bringing Fountain City Park into the City’s system as our 93rd park,” said Parks and Recreation Director Sheryl Ely. “We’ll do the Lions proud by continuing what they lovingly started more than 50 years ago.”

Throughout the past seven years, the city has invested money in the park to improve both the lake’s water quality and park facilities. The city has set aside $250,000 to improve the playground. They also fixed a leak in the lake’s earthen berm to help better manage the lake’s water levels and repaired the fountain and pump house to aerate the water. They are also working to prevent algae growth.

“For five decades, children have been swinging on the playground swings, and families have enjoyed the ducks and picnicked in the gazebo”, Mayor Indya Kincannon said. “We appreciate how the Fountain City Lions Club has lovingly cared for the park for so many years. Maintaining these 8 acres has become increasingly expensive, especially managing the lake. So when the Lions asked us for assistance, without hesitation, we told them, ‘We’re here to help.’ We’re committed to making sure Fountain City Park remains a joyful gathering place for many generations to come.”

The improvements made have been so significant that the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has introduced winter trout fishing at Fountain City Lake. This would not have been an option previously because the lake was choked by algae.

If accepted the donation, the Lions Club will retain its main park building and sponsor several annual events on the property.