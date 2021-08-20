Four Anderson County schools institute mask mandates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four schools in Anderson County are implementing mask mandates amid rising COVID-19 rates in Tennessee and across the country.

Lake City Middle School, Norwood Middle School, Briceville Elementary School and Grand Oaks Elementary have all instituted mask mandates after all four exceeded the 2% positivity threshold for student and staff population.

The Anderson County School Board is mandating that all students and staff wear masks until the positive case count goes below 2%.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has signed an Executive Order that gives parents the ability to opt their child out of school mask mandates if enacted by a school district or health board.

Parents who wish to opt their children out of the mandate are asked to visit the family access portal in Skyward and complete the form electronically.