Four COVID-19 cases confirmed at Chattanooga Volkswagen plant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Volkswagen has now confirmed four COVID-19 cases at its Chattanooga plant.

WTVC reported the two new patients with confirmed cases have not entered the plant since Wednesday, May 20.

All four employees are on medical leave in quarantine for 14 days and are not allowed to return to the plant until they are given medical clearance.

A Volkswagen spokesperson told WTVC added that all potentially-exposed employees were wearing PPE when around the affected workers but have since been tested as a precautionary measure.

An employee reported symptoms on Saturday, May 16 and a contractor reported symptoms on Monday, May 18 before both tested positive. Officials say neither have entered the plant since May 15 ahead of the plant’s reopening on May 17.

Volkswagen says all CDC protocols were followed in rapid-response, and all areas that may have been exposed to the affected individuals were given additional deep cleaning and disinfecting.