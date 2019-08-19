Four men arrested in part of TBI human trafficking investigation in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WATE) – The TBI arrested two Tennessee men and two Georgia men in an investigation addressing human trafficking in Bradley County.

TBI’s investigation starting on Aug. 15, placing several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex acts.

According to a report from the TBI, their goal in this operation was to, “…identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with individuals under the age of 18, and to rescue individuals forced into trafficking, as well as targeting individuals who looked to force individuals into trafficking.”

Timothy Carter of Crossville was arrested and charged on one count of Trafficking for Commercial Sex.

(TBI mugshot – Timothy Carter of Crossville)

Stephen Whited of Sweetwater was arrested and charged on one count of Trafficking for Commercial Sex.

(TBI mugshot – Stephen Whited of Sweetwater)

Brian Hamler of Atlanta, Ga. was arrested and charged on one count for Commercial Sex.

(TBI mugshot – Brian Hamler of Atlanta, Ga.)

Donald Thomas of Lawrenceville, Ga. was arrested and charged on one count for Promoting Prostitution, and one count of Criminal Impersonation.

(TBI mugshot – Donald Thomas of Lawrenceville, Ga.)

TBI saying this investigation remains active and ongoing, with the possibility of additional arrests and charges coming in the future.