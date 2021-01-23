Four people arrested in West Memphis sexual assault investigation

(left to right) Ricky Gaines, Victoria McClure, Bryan Donaldson and Randle Blair

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. – The West Memphis Police Department says multiple people are facing numerous charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation in West Memphis.

Detectives began the investigation on January 10. So far, four people have been arrested on rape, kidnapping and trafficking charges.

West Memphis Police have identified the suspects as Ricky Gaines, Victoria McClure, Bryan Donaldson and Randle Blair.

Gaines is facing four counts of rape, one count of kidnapping and one count of trafficking. McClure has been charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of trafficking. Donaldson and Blair have both been charged with three counts of rape.

The West Memphis Police Department says the case is still under active investigation.