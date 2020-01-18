Four people escape house fire in North Knoxville Friday night

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Rural Metro Fire fighters issuing a warning about heaters after responding to a house fire in North Knoxville.

The fire broke out at the back of a home around ten Friday night along Inverrary Circle. We are told four people managed to escape the home unharmed. However we are told two cats are currently unaccounted for.

The homeowners say they believe the fire was started by a heat lamp they had in a dog house, but investigators are working to determine the exact cause.

We will continue to update you as more information comes in.