PARROTTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that led to four suspects being detained in Parrottsville.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, the incident began on Rock Hill Road and ended on Highway 340 in Parrottsville. Four suspects were detained at gunpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information was immediately available. Details are expected to be released Thursday.

“We cannot express our thanks enough to the Parrottsville Fire Department and Cocke County Fire/EMA Department for their assistance this evening. We want to thank our law enforcement officers for a quick response to the incident and all suspects were detained at gun point due to the violence used during the 911 call information. We also want to thank the Newport Police Department for the assistance provided and the responding constables. Parrottsville community is safe and we will release more as the morning arrives.” Cocke County Sheriff’s Office