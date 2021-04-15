Four transported to hospital following car crash on East Emory Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people were injured Thursday morning in a car crash on East Emory Road at Foxglen Boulevard in North Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue and AMR responded to the crash that trapped a driver in the wreckage and had to be extricated. That driver “appeared to be in (sic) critical condition) before being transported to the hospital, according to Rural Metro.

Three other occupants were injured, but were transported by family to the hospital.

“Please be careful and look out for each other,” a statement from Rural Metro said. “Wear your seatbelts and don’t drive distracted.”