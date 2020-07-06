Middle Tennessee man’s rescue dog saves neighbors from burning home

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rescue dog is being credited for saving a neighboring family whose home was on fire on Saturday night in the Twin Oaks subdivision in Franklin.

According to Franklin Fire Department, Jeff LeCates’ three-year-old Belgian Malinois, Roux, was barking “frantically and unusually” at the front door just before 10:45 p.m. When LeCates opened the door to investigate, Roux went flying out. LeCates followed Roux to his neighbor’s house which was on fire at the time.

LeCates pounded on the door, waking the family of three and their pets, who managed to escape unharmed. LeCates used a garden hose on the fire until firefighters arrived on the scene.

The story takes an even more interesting turn. The woman who lives in the burning home helped Roux find her forever home with LeCates. The woman, a dog groomer, knew LeCates had lost his German Shepherd 15 months ago. Knowing Roux needed a home, she helped to facilitate the adoption.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said fireworks were to blame for the fire, resulting in approximately $50,000 in damage to the home.