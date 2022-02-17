KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A free legal advice clinic is coming to Knoxville for those in need of legal advice related to debt and debt relief.

The Knoxville Bar Association, United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, and Legal Aid of East Tennessee have joined together to host the clinic on Saturday, February 26, beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the Public Defender’s Community Law Office on Liberty Street in Knoxville. Volunteer attorneys will conduct initial meetings with the attendees to discuss their situations and options.

While the clinic is free, attendees must pre-register and qualify. The qualification will be income-based and Legal Aid of East Tennessee will complete the pre-screening. Attendees may also be eligible for free bankruptcy services.

Individuals who live in Blount, Knox, Loudon, or Sevier County can sign up by contacting the LAET at (865) 637-0484. Registration closes on February 18.