SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Free firewood will be offered in Sevier County starting Nov. 15 due to a partnership involving the Sheriff’s Office, Richardson Cove Baptist Church and Kent Woods Excavating.

The program will offer free firewood to low-income families and seniors in Sevier County on a first-come, first-serve basis.

SCSO says in order to qualify you must answer yes to one or more of the following questions:

Do you use a fireplace as a primary method of heating your home?

Are you dependent on an assistive device (walker or wheelchair) to move around?

Do you use service animals to assist you in day-to-day activities?

Are you over the age of 65?

Do you live in Sevier County?

Fill out the form for the free firewood program can be found here.