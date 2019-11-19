‘Free Flu TN’ providing free flu vaccines across the state on Tuesday

The Tennessee Department of Health is urging all Tennesseans who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.

Health departments across the state are holding special flu vaccine events in every county on Tuesday to increase the number of people vaccinated across Tennessee.

No appointments are necessary to receive the flu shot.

In Knox County, you can head to Centro Hispano of East Tennessee along Sutherland Avenue from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. to get your free shot.

Find a map of Fight Flu TN locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/fightflu.