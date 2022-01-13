KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A free legal advice clinic is coming to Knoxville in February. During the clinic, people will have the chance to get advice on a range of legal issues.

The Faith and Justice Legal Advice Clinic will be held on February 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Cokesbury United Methodist Church, 9919 Kingston Pike. One of the goals of the Faith and Justice Alliance coalition’s goal is to provide a less intimidating environment for people to talk to a lawyer. This is why they try to host legal advice clinics in places of worship.

The Tennessee Faith & Justice Alliance is a project of the Tennessee Access to Justice Commission. In Knoxville, The Knoxville Bar Association’s Access to Justice Committee, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, the University of Tennessee College of Law and Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law have joined together to coordinate the event.

During the clinic, volunteer lawyers and law students are prepared to advise on a wide variety of legal issues, including family law, landlord/tenant, bankruptcy, criminal defense, consumer protection, contract disputes, child support, and personal injury, among other issues. Anyone is welcome to attend the clinic and masks are required.