KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox Fox Realty Group is presenting the 2022 MUSICFEST at West End. The festival will take place July 8-9 in the West End Shopping Center parking lot. The festival is a free community event to celebrate rock, country and blues music.

The event will host Farragut merchants and local vendors showcasing their products and services. Special discounts, attractions and giveaways will be highlighted throughout the festival. Guests will have the option to enjoy food trucks and vendors such as Don Delfi’s Pancakes & Restaurant and Clean Eatz. The Admiral Pub will provide beer, wine and other adult beverages.

See below the eight bands performing during the event:

Friday, July 8 performances:

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Pale Root

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Solstice

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Jada Blade

Saturday, July 9 performances:

3:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Jennifer Daniels

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Vivid Display

6:00 – 7:00 p.m. – Mystic Rythm Tribe

7:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Mighty Blue

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – Lilly Winwood and Band

The festival is still accepting local merchants, non-profit organizations and vendors wishing to participate or become a sponsor. Please contact shopfarragut@gmail.com or call 865-307-2486 if interested.