LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) – A Loudon County group is teaming up with Priority Ambulance to host a free course in Loudon County that can help save lives.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5150 is hosting a free ‘Stop the Bleed’ course in an effort to teach bystanders how to quickly stop blood loss before first responders arrive.

The free course will take place on May 23 at the VFW Post 5150 at 101 Maremount Parkway.