Freedom School teaches ‘On My Own’ finance to kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Some Knox County students are now learning how to manage their money and prepare for adulthood through the summer “Freedom School” at Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy.

On Monday, the UT extension led the “On My Own” simulation.

Students decided what career they wanted, and then had to figure out how to pay for housing, transportation and food with their career’s income.

The lesson in finances taught them how to start making decisions about their future.

“Money does not grow on trees,” said student Noah Johnson.

Denise Dean, the director of East Tennessee Freedom Schools saying they hope the finance lesson also gives students a little more empathy with their parents, seeing the “push-and-pull” of what it takes to support a family each month.

Freedom School is a 6-week summer day camp that teaches reading, math and now finance to help kids continue their education during the summer months.