KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Halls star Kameron Bates has helped the Red Devils maintain their 3-0 record by contributing on both sides of the ball.

Contributing 231 rushing yards in a win over Fulton, Bates knows how to adjust when he feels the defense knows the ball will be put in his hands.

“I just have to make sure I’m paying attention to whenever linebackers are blitzing more often to wherever we’re running the ball but I have a great offensive line so they keep me safe,” said Bates.

The senior also contributed 27 receiving yards, two touchdowns and eight tackles.

Despite his standout performance, Bates gives the credit to his teammates. “I’m most proud of the way our team bonded together there towards the end of the game when we were struggling early on.”

Bates also earned Friday Frenzy Player of the Week late last fall, his experience and time spent in the weight room being the biggest difference he’s made as a player since then.