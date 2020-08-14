Friday marks application deadline for Tennessee Pandemic Food Assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friday is the last day for you to apply for the state’s pandemic EBT program.

Applications will be accepted online for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program until 5:30 p.m. EDT Friday, Aug. 14. The program helps families feed their kids, giving them money to help offset the cost of food when school let out early in the spring.

P-EBT provides parents with $5.70 in food benefits per child for each child that qualifies.

The state saying kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch generally qualify. The program is designed to replace meals lost during the months of March, April and May due to COVID-19 school closures.

Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families do not need to apply as P-EBT benefits have automatically been applied to their existing EBT cards.

Visit the Tennessee Health and Human Services website to apply. Anyone who need assistance completing their P-EBT application or have general questions about the program are encouraged to call the TDHS hotline at 1-833-496-0661.