Friday marks opening day of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Opening day for Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is this Friday.
This year the season’s festival includes a fresh, new look with new decorations throughout the park.
More than 800 live concerts will take place throughout the festival.
The park will be open from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The park is closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
