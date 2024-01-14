KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Jan. 15 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day marks the 95th birthday of the late social justice and civil rights activist.

Knoxville is home to a longtime friend of King. Preacher Rev. Harold Middlebrook is originally from Memphis, Tennessee, and spent a large portion of his life fighting for change alongside King.

“For a number of years, I was part of the family,” he said.

King was a mentor to Middlebrook, demonstrating to him the practice of nonviolent protests and inspiring him to be a preacher and push for social justice and civil rights. Middlebrook was even at the Lorraine Motel with King when he was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

While most people spend MLK day to celebrate the life and accomplishments of King, Middlebrook says that is not the true reasoning behind this day.

“It makes me angry,” he said. “Martin King was about justice and equality, he was about action, he was about change, and so if people really want to be about something, then Martin Luther Kings’ birthday ought to be a great thrust to say ‘I’m going to be involved I’m going to make a change I’m going to something worthwhile for the good of other people’.”

For Middlebrook, this day should mark how you plan to get involved in something you care about.

“For me, the holiday represents a time when we focus our attention and refocus it. ‘What is my plan for the rest of this year?’” he said.

He also says this is a time to educate, or re-educate, yourself on more than just King’s two famously quoted speeches.

“Most people think Martin King only made two speeches, “I Have a Dream” and “I’ve Been to the Mountain Top.” Read what happened in between that… read about Selma, Alabama, read about Burmingham, read about Danville, Virgina, and what really went on,” he said. “It is amazing to me that people know the last few sentences of ‘I Have a Dream,’ but people need to listen to what he said before he got to those last few sentences.”

He also said while the pioneers of his generation are getting older, it may be time to pass the baton.

“I say to young people, get involved, care. Get in something that is meaningful, study the issues, and then speak out…These young folk must rise up, and take the lead… I’m getting old!” he said.