KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s been three weeks since Daniel Dewey was last seen. The 72 years old is 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for the Knox County man. A Silver Alert was issued for him on March 26. In addition, a reward of $25,000 is being offered by his friends and family.

Dewey’s neighbor, Linda Gray, called the sheriff’s office after she started to get concerned. The last time she saw her neighbor was on March 24. She went to go get groceries for the both of them and when she returned, Dewey didn’t answer his front door.

“So I kept calling, kept calling, and never got a reply, and that just wasn’t like Dan,” she explained.

That’s when she called the sheriff’s office. Now she said she just wants her friend back home safe.

“When I moved here in 2002, we immediately bonded. He was the kindest, caring, most giving man you would ever want to meet,” said Gray. “He loved to go to McDonald’s and get his breakfast sandwich, he liked to go shop at Kroger’s early. Occasionally he would go to Chick-fil-a and would bring is both back a sandwich.”

Not only do Gray and Dewey share a backyard, but the two also share ownership of their dog Snoopy.

“He cut the legs off his bed so Snoopy could get up in the bed with him,” she laughed. “If Snoopy wanted the recliner, Snoopy got the recliner.”

Gray said it’s not like him to just up and leave. She said she misses her daily conversations with her best friend.

“I just want Dan to come home alive, healthy, and Snoopy needs his daddy Dan to come back home.”

On March 29, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office tracking and drone team was in the Halls area of North Knox County searching for Dewey but had no luck. Another search took place on April 12th and still no signs of Dewey.

If you see Dewey or have any information on where he may be please call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.