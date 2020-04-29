Friend of murder victim Brittney Webb speaks out

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A close friend of Brittney Webb is sharing memories of her friend following her untimely death.

Lillian Lay says she and Brittney grew up together.

“She was like a blood sister to me,” Lay said.

Lay told WATE 6 On Your Side she was heartbroken when she got the news that Brittney was gone. She was just 32 years old and had four children.

“She loved them all, she adored them all, she would do anything for them. She loved being a mom. She really did,” Lay said.

Lay also said Brittney will be remembered for her smile and outgoing personality.

The suspect has been identified as Shawn Case, 27. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brittney Webb. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

