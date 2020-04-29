1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: Cases top 10,000 as an East Tennessee nursing home outbreak affects more than 60 Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 5th death from COVID-19

Friend of murder victim Brittney Webb speaks out

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A close friend of Brittney Webb is sharing memories of her friend following her untimely death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Knoxville Police say man confessed to murdering woman during sex

Lillian Lay says she and Brittney grew up together.

“She was like a blood sister to me,” Lay said.

Lay told WATE 6 On Your Side she was heartbroken when she got the news that Brittney was gone. She was just 32 years old and had four children.

“She loved them all, she adored them all, she would do anything for them. She loved being a mom. She really did,” Lay said.

Lay also said Brittney will be remembered for her smile and outgoing personality.

The suspect has been identified as Shawn Case, 27. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brittney Webb. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

RELATED: Knoxville police arrest man in the death investigation at apartment complex

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter