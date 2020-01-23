Friends and family of Middle TN pastor stranded in India ask for letters to President Trump

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Family and friends of a Middle Tennessee pastor stranded in India are making a plea to President Trump.

On October 5, Shelbyville pastor, Bryan Nerren was stopped by customs officials in Delhi, India.

Nerren’s attorney told News 2 back in October that Nerren was arrested for failing to declare money for a religious conference, and his passport was taken.

Nerren has had at least seven court hearings since then in hopes of getting his passport returned. None of the efforts have been successful.

Now, Nerren’s family is asking for community members to send letters to President Trump, no later than Thursday.

Drew Hayes, a friend of Nerren’s and fellow pastor said,

“We would encourage people who don’t even know Pastor Bryan to write a brief letter, asking the President to consider his case and give attention to it and explore the possibility of pushing for his relief while he’s in India.”

Letters can be sent to the White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW Washington, DC 20500.