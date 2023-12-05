GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Another park in the region has gained more “friends” to help with maintenance, conservation and more. Friends of the Cherokee National Forest (FoCNF) is launching as a public charity nonprofit on Dec. 6.

FoCNF is dedicated to supporting the USDA’s Cherokee National Forest and aims to become a driving force in preserving one of the most cherished landscapes in the region.

The organization’s mission is to leverage private philanthropy, volunteerism, innovative leadership, and strategic partnerships to achieve the following key objectives:

Wildlife and Fisheries Habitat Conservation: FoCNF is committed to conserving the unique ecosystems within the Cherokee National Forest, ensuring the long-term well-being of its flora and fauna through activities that help restore forest health, enhance native wildlife and plant habitat, and improve watersheds.

Enhancing Recreational Experiences: FoCNF will strive to improve and enrich the visitor experience in the forest, making it an even more enticing destination for nature enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers.

Inspiring Environmental Stewardship: Through engaging interpretive programs and educational initiatives

According to the FoCNF official website, the charity also aims to “… conserve, protect, and promote the outstanding natural beauty and ecological vitality of the Cherokee National Forest for current and future generations through strong partnerships with the Cherokee National Forest, volunteers, donors, board members, community members, and partners.”

There is a nonprofit organization called Friends of the Smokies that supports the National Park Service’s mission of preserving and protecting the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This organization raises funds to increase public awareness and provides volunteers to help with various tasks. Since 1993, Friends of the Smokies has raised over $75 million in funding for historic preservation, wildlife management, environmental education, and other vital initiatives.

In February, Dana Soehn, a Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s leadership team member, was elected as the new executive director and president of Friends of the Smokies. The search for a new director began in October when the Friends hired the national executive search ﬁrm Potrero Group. The group reviewed over 150 highly qualified candidates before the Board of Directors selected Soehn. She began her new role on April 3.

Both of these nonprofits share similar missions of preserving and protecting parks enjoyed by many in the greater East Tennessee region.