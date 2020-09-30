Friends of the Knox County Public Library donate $50,000 on 50th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Friends of the Knox County Public Library is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a sizeable donation.

Friends of the Knox County Public Library has donated $50,000 to enhance the institution’s collection of electronic materials. John Williams, president of the Friends, presented the check to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, whose office oversees the operations of the library.

Williams thanked members of the community who gave generously to the Friends’ Summer 2020 fundraiser to ensure that the organization could continue to support the library during this time.

“We are so pleased to be able to honor the spirit of their giving by donating these funds to the Library’s most current need.” Friends of Knox County Public Library President John Williams

The 850 new electronic materials that the donation will enable the library to add to its collection. Library patrons’ demands for such materials has increased significantly during the pandemic, a release from the organization said.

The Friends group officially began on September 29, 1970, with an organizational meeting at Church Street Methodist Church.