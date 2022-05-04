KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Artists throughout East Tennessee are invited to compete in the Friends of the Smokies’ first ‘Plein Air Quick Draw,’ a competition, exhibit and art sale.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 14 and It will be held at the Greenbelt Pavilion in Maryville, Saturday, Oct. 1. Artists will paint outside from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. They will be allowed to wander from Jack Greene Park, through Downtown Maryville to the Blount County Library. The Friends of the Smokies hope to blanket the city in artists for the competition.

Following the two-hour painting period, the art will be judged at the Greenbelt Pavilion. Thousands of dollars in prizes will be awarded according to the Friends of the Smokies. The paintings will also all be available for purchase following the award ceremony. A 45% commission from each piece sold will benefit GSMNP.

Entry into the competition is $30 and can be completed online at PleinAirintheSmokies.org. The event is free to spectators.

The Quick Draw is part of the week-long ‘Plein Air in the Smokies’ event where 20 artists will be stationed throughout Great Smoky Mountains National Park to capture their park’s natural beauty while painting “en plein air,” which is a style of outdoor painting.