Frustration and feeling lucky are among reactions to TN’s unemployment claims

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – Trying to get unemployment benefits in Tennessee can lead to frustration or a sense of feeling lucky.
They are two very different reactions to getting claims processed in a state where claims jump to a record near 250,000 in the last three week period reported.
“I can’t get anyone on the phone with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development or I can’t get an email returned,” said Craig Caudill about the department that manages the state’s unemployment benefits. “I understand they are overwhelmed at this time that there are several of us out here who still need help.”
That is an understatement with much of Tennessee’s hospitality industry shut down because of COVID-19, but with the record number of claims, callers sometimes get a “beep, beep” before their line is disconnected,
For those online, a box often pops up saying “live chats are not available.”
While acknowledging that many are having trouble with their claims being process, the labor department says many claims are getting processed and people paid.
“I got my 600-dollars (stimulus check) and my normal unemployment ($275 weekly) and received that today with direct deposit,” said Lorilee Bell, who applied for her state unemployment in March. “I was lucky as because i applied on the 18th and was approved eight days later.”
The state labor department hopes there are soon more cases like Lorilee’s with 50-new agents just added to take calls, along with hundreds more working on unemployment claims.
The labor department says 117,000 claimants have been paid $94-million dollars as of Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee extends stay-at-home order through April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Knox County mayor responds to statewide extension of stay-at-home order
- US clears first saliva test to help diagnose new virus
- Peyton Manning, wife donate 600 meals to staff at TriStar Summit Medical Center
- University of Memphis student shares what it was like to have COVID-19
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Business owners react to Gov. Bill Lee’s â€˜Stay-at-Homeâ€™ order extension
- Watch Live: Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy
- Relief money is coming – for some. Here’s what to know.
- Knoxville mayor answers questions concerning COVID-19 after extending ‘safer-at-home’ order
- Governor Lee’s COVID-19 ‘Stay-at-Home’ order draws varied opinions
- Walmart customers can now use SNAP benefits with Grocery Pickup
- As gun sales surge, lawmakers aim to shore up background checks
- Kroger invites customers to help them support Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee