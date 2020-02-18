Ft Sanders Health Center releases new statement on alleged discrimination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville gym where a local scientist claims he was racially discriminated released a second statement Monday as they investigate the alleged incident.

Dr. Vinit Sharma said someone threw his belongings on the floor and called him a racial slur at Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center on Wednesday. His account detailed in a change.org petition has over 6,000 signatures.

In the petition, Dr. Sharma asks the gym to condemn the incident and ensure all future membership contracts include language that discrimination will not be tolerated and will be pursued seriously by gym administration.

The gym released a second statement on Monday as they continue the investigation into the incident.

Fort Sanders Health and Fitness Center is continuing our internal inquiry related to a recent incident between two members of our facility. We have asked Dr. Vinit Sharma to meet in person for further discussion as a follow-up to our initial meeting with him. We have also talked directly with the other member involved and we have interviewed several witnesses.As we work to conclude our investigation, maintaining a welcoming environment for all our patrons, guests and team members remains our top priority. -Fort Sanders Health & Fitness Center

