Fugitive arrested on UT campus extradited to Nashville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wanted fugitive arrested on the University of Tennessee’s campus is set to be extradited to Nashville.

Jyshon Forbes, 25, was arrested last month while employed as a custodial worker on the UT campus.

He was wanted for robbery and homicide related to a deadly shooting last year. He entered a guilty plea here in East Tennessee for a misdemeanor charge Wednesday morning.

He will be extradited to Nashville to face other charges.

A UT spokesperson told WATE 6 On Your Side Forbes was a custodial employee in the UT’s Temporary Help Pool and had passed a background check in May, before the indictment for the murder was returned in August.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter