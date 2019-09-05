Fugitive arrested on UT campus extradited to Nashville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wanted fugitive arrested on the University of Tennessee’s campus is set to be extradited to Nashville.

Jyshon Forbes, 25, was arrested last month while employed as a custodial worker on the UT campus.

He was wanted for robbery and homicide related to a deadly shooting last year. He entered a guilty plea here in East Tennessee for a misdemeanor charge Wednesday morning.

He will be extradited to Nashville to face other charges.

A UT spokesperson told WATE 6 On Your Side Forbes was a custodial employee in the UT’s Temporary Help Pool and had passed a background check in May, before the indictment for the murder was returned in August.