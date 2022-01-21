KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shared a social media post for its weekly “Fugitive Friday” featuring a 65-year-old violent sex offender out of Blount County. Sex offenders are required to register under Tennessee state law.

TBI says it is helping the Blount County Sheriff’s Office get the word out about Donald T. Moore, a convicted violent sex offender wanted for failing to register/report. Moore, 65, was convicted of child rape, kidnapping, larceny and robbery in June 1994 from a November 1993 incident. His last known address was listed in Maryville.

Moore is described on the TBI Sex Offender Registry as a Black male with brown eyes standing at 5’8″ tall and weighing 175 pounds.

If you know where Moore is, you’re asked to call the BCSO at 865-273-5200 or email tips to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.