‘Fugitive Friday’: TBI seeking Greeneville man wanted on theft charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help finding a wanted Greeneville man.

As part of “Fugitive Friday,” the TBI asked followers to keep an eye out for Jeremy Lee Jenkins, who is wanted by the Greeneville Police Department on felony theft charges.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is encouraged to email tips to the TBI at tipstotbi@tn.gov or call the Greeneville PD at 423-639-7111.

