Fugitive wanted by TBI, Clarksville police in custody

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Clarksville police has been captured.

Rasheen Idries Greenwood II was wanted in Clarksville for criminal homicide. He was also wanted in Sumter, South Carolina for attempted murder.

Greenwood II was arrested Monday with the help of the Sumter Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter