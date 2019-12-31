Fugitive wanted by TBI, Clarksville police in custody

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Clarksville police has been captured.
Rasheen Idries Greenwood II was wanted in Clarksville for criminal homicide. He was also wanted in Sumter, South Carolina for attempted murder.
Greenwood II was arrested Monday with the help of the Sumter Police Department.
