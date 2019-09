Six students at Fulton High School got a huge surprise when they were granted early admission to the University of Tennessee on Wednesday.

Smokey, cheer squad members and Vice Provost for Enrollment Management Kari Alldrege were all on hand to help with the surprise.

We’re told the students are some of the very first members of UT’s class of 2024.

Congratulations to Christopher Dalton, Chloe Hammock, Daniela Lopez, Sharon Sharp, Arianna Smith, and Andrew Muncey on this milestone.