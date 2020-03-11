Fun run to benefit Blount County deputy battling cancer

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Volunteers are putting on a fun run later this month for a Blount County Sheriff’s Office sergeant battling colon cancer.

We introduced you to Sergeant Mike Seratt last month in our behind the badge segment.

Seratt was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 and still continues to clock in for work.

Behind the Badge: Blount County detective battles colon cancer

Community volunteer group 402 Benefit will hold the 402 Fun Run on Saturday, March 28. The group hopes to have 402 participants in honor of Seratt’s badge number.

A pancake breakfast during and after the fun run is being planned. T-shirts and other fundraising merchandise will be on sale.

The two and a half-mile run starts in front of the Blount County courthouse at 9 a.m. Race registration is $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Click here for registration.