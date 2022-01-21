KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hours after a fundraiser was created to pay for repairs to Austin-East Magnet High School’s vandalized baseball field the online fund surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Knoxville Police said Friday they were investigating a silver pickup truck seen on security footage from the morning of Monday, Jan. 17, damaging the school’s baseball field.

A short time later, East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said the truck and its owner have been located as a result of submitted tip and the investigation is ongoing. The department has not released any other details as to the identity of the suspect.

A KPD spokesperson estimated the damage would cost $10,000 to repair.

One Knoxville Sporting Club, a new soccer team set to participate in its inaugural USL League Two season in May, launched a Gofundme account around noon Friday to pay for the damage.

“BOOM! 110 donors and over our $10K goal in 4 hours! Knoxville, we’re so grateful but not surprised. You are amazing,” the club wrote on Twitter after meeting the fundraising goal.

Among the donors were anonymous contributions of $3,000 and $1,500. The total has since surpassed $11,000 as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

One Knoxville SC has cultivated a close relationship with Austin-East since its foundation in 2020. The club worked with University of Tennessee Athletics to host the Roadrunners boys soccer team senior night at Regal Stadium, the home of the UT women’s soccer team, after their opponents were reluctant to play at their regular home venue due to safety concerns.

One Knoxville worked closely with Big Slate Media, a local production company, to create a documentary chronicling the Austin-East boys soccer team’s run to their first-ever state championship in 2021.