NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have announced the funeral arrangements for Officer John Anderson.

The funeral will take place Monday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at Cornerstone Church, located at 726 W. Old Hickory Blvd in Madison.

Visitation will be Monday at the church from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Metro police have set up a Gofundme page for Officer Anderson’s family. You can donate by clicking here.