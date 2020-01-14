Funeral arrangements set for stabbing victim Savannah Burford

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The victim in a fatal stabbing, 19-year-old Savannah Burford will be laid to rest this week.

Burford was murdered outside the Sunliner Diner last week.

Her killer, 18-year-old Gabriel Turcios was arraigned on Friday and bond was set at $1 million.

Her family spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side on Thursday, saying Savannah was the sweetest girl you’d ever meet and was known for her love of singing.

Burford’s funeral service has now been set for Thursday, Jan. 16 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour.

Atchley Funeral Home

122 Peacock Court

Seymour, TN 37865

The family says the public is invited to attend.

