Funeral for 19-year-old killed at Pigeon Forge diner taking place Thursday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Funeral services will be held Thursday for the victim of a fatal stabbing in Pigeon Forge.
19-year-old Savannah Burford was murdered outside the Sunliner Diner last week. Her funeral service will be today from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour.
The public is invited to attend.
Police have arrested one her coworkers, 18-year-old Gabriel Turcios, for her death.
He’s charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Turcios is being held on $1 million bond.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of Savannah Burford’s funeral.