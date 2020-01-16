Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Funeral for 19-year-old killed at Pigeon Forge diner taking place Thursday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Funeral services will be held Thursday for the victim of a fatal stabbing in Pigeon Forge.

19-year-old Savannah Burford was murdered outside the Sunliner Diner last week. Her funeral service will be today from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour.

Gabriel Enrique Turcios

The public is invited to attend.

PREVIOUS: Family of murdered teen: ‘Savannah was the sweetest girl you’d ever meet’

Police have arrested one her coworkers, 18-year-old Gabriel Turcios, for her death.

He’s charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Turcios is being held on $1 million bond.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of Savannah Burford’s funeral.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter