Funeral for Halls man Jackie Harrison set for this weekend

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Jackie Harrison.
Harrison disappeared late last month from the Halls Walmart. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says family and friends are gathering tomorrow from 5-7 at Mynatt Halls Chapel.
On Sunday, a graveside service for Harrison will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue.
Donations may be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.
