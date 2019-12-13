Breaking News
Funeral for Halls man Jackie Harrison set for this weekend

News

HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – Funeral arrangements have been made for Jackie Harrison.

Harrison disappeared late last month from the Halls Walmart. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says family and friends are gathering tomorrow from 5-7 at Mynatt Halls Chapel.

On Sunday, a graveside service for Harrison will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue.

Donations may be made to Mynatt Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.

