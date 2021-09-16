Funeral procession for fallen US Army SSG Ryan Knauss passes through Tri-Cities

BRISTOL (WJHL) — The funeral procession for fallen 23-year-old U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss passed through the Tri-Cities on the way to the Arlington National Cemetery from Knoxville.

(Photo: U.S. Army)

Knauss was one of thirteen U.S. service members killed in action during an attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan.

The Bristol, Virginia Fire Department and Bristol, Tennessee Fire-Rescue Department hung a U.S. flag over Exit 74 near the Pinnacle to honor Knauss.

Tennessee Highway Patrol along with other local first responder agencies joined the efforts in honoring Knauss.

The procession can be viewed below:

