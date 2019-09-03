Funeral services for teen mauled by 5 dogs set for Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The funeral services for the teen who died a week after being attacked by five dogs in South Knox County have been scheduled for Sept. 6 at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.

Adrieanna O’Shea, 19, was attacked by five dogs on Friday, Aug. 23 at a private property after she went to retrieve her forgotten purse.

Her injuries were severe and she was taken to the hospital. She died a week later.

One dog was shot at the scene by responding Knox County Sheriff’s deputies. The other four dogs were transported to a local animal center, where they were later euthanized.

O’Shea remained hospitalized for a week until her death on Aug. 30.

According to her obituary, O’Shea was a Heritage High School graduate and had dreams of becoming a history teacher.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Memorial Funeral Home with Deacon Patrick officiating and burial to follow at Old Piney Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting for donations to be made to Memorial Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

