Furniture fiasco: Supply chain issues cause major delays for furniture deliveries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a furniture fiasco with customers waiting months for a new coffee table or couch.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a major store or independent store like us, we’re all unfortunately in the same boat,” Anthony Moore said, owner of NashCo Furniture in Nashville. “It’s been kind of a crazy situation with manufacturing and overseas shipping.”

Supply chains are stressed, and now, retailers, brands, and customers alike are paying the price in this never-ending waiting game.

Despite his last name, Moore is dealing with less, struggling to keep up with furniture stock.

“With COVID and everyone working from home and being home a lot, the demand for furniture went through the roof,” Moore said. “We do have options that are available right away if it’s something you want and got to have, be patient. That’s all we can ask.”

Moore says the wait went from 2-3 months to 4-6 months, and now, customers are waiting 6-8 months in most situations.

The culprit is mainly COVID — prompting mandated shutdowns overseas.

“Manufacturing facilities have had a terrible time with trying to get people back to work so on top of that you start seeing supply shortages with lumber. There was a huge foam shortage from the ice storm in Texas,” Moore said, adding the prolonged problem is causing a change in price.

“It’s hard to get on a ship; it’s expensive to get on a ship. So, obviously, we’re having massive price increases,” he said. “It’s not a fun conversation. We don’t enjoy having it, but again, it’s an industry-wide issue. We hope people can understand that it’s not a retailer issue. It’s a manufacturing issue.”

His advice is to know what you want, be flexible and pack your patience.

Moore says word on the street is the furniture delay could last another 18-24 months.