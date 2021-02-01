Gallatin man arrested by FBI in connection to violence at U.S. Capitol

Capitol Riot Arrest-Eric Chase Torrens, 28, of Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Gallatin. man was arrested Monday morning on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots, according to the U.S. Attorney of the Middle District of Tennessee.

28-year-old Eric Chase Torrens, of Gallatin, was arrested by FBI agents on charges related to the U.S. Capitol riots on January 6. He will make an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville Monday afternoon.

Torrens faces charges of: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

