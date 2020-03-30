Gallatin mayor releases statement following patient death at nursing home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Gallatin Mayor, Paige Brown, reported on coronavirus testing for all patients and staff of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing on Sunday.

Brown said 142 patients were tested on Saturday. Results of those tests are still pending, but 17 patients were taken to the Sumner Regional Medical Center.

On Friday, 24 patients were moved from the center to the hospital. One resident died, and 23 remain hospitalized.

Brown said The Sumner County Emergency Medical Services is planning to transport any patient whose test results indicate that they are positive for COVID-19. The results should be available Sunday.

Brown released the following statement: