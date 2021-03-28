GALLERY: Flooding across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Middle Tennessee have faced a night of flooding after severe weather rolled through the area on Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Emergency for south Davidson, north Williamson, and west Wilson counties in the early hours of Sunday morning. Creeks and streams are out of their banks in these areas.
Nashville’s Emergency Operations tweeted out areas to avoid due to possible flooding which includes: Seven Mile Creek, Mill Creek (Antioch), I-24 near Harding Place, Brown’s Creek (Fairgrounds and Dudley Park), Harpeth Creek (Bellevue), Richland Creek (Charlotte Avenue).
Mt. Juliet Police’s Special Response Team has been deployed to help assist in water rescues in the area.
Multiple agency officials have asked that people stay off roadways at this time.