NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy snow began to fall from west to east across Middle Tennessee Thursday morning.

Nunnelly (Courtesy: Brendan Roper)

Humphreys County (Photo: WKRN)

Humphreys County (Photo: WKRN)

Humphreys County (Photo: WKRN)

Humphreys County (Photo: WKRN)

Humphreys County (Photo: WKRN)

Humphreys County (Photo: WKRN)

Cornerville (Courtesy: Jojo Umbles)

Columbia (Courtesy: Columbia Fire Department)

White Bluff (Photo: WKRN)

White Bluff (Photo: WKRN)

The view from the rooftop at the 12/30 club at Fifth + Broadway. So beautiful! It's really coming down. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/nY3dV66FoT — Madison Glassman (@MadisonG_TV) January 6, 2022

Snow totals across Tennessee will vary. Most everyone will see between 3 to 5 inches. Some communities could pick 5-7 inches. It just depends on exactly where the heavier snow bands set up.

Right now, it looks like we could see minor ice accumulations for areas south of I-40 followed by snow accumulation on top of that. Up to 1/10″ of ice is possible. Travel issues are likely from Thursday morning through Friday morning.