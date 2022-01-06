NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy snow began to fall from west to east across Middle Tennessee Thursday morning.
Snow totals across Tennessee will vary. Most everyone will see between 3 to 5 inches. Some communities could pick 5-7 inches. It just depends on exactly where the heavier snow bands set up.
Right now, it looks like we could see minor ice accumulations for areas south of I-40 followed by snow accumulation on top of that. Up to 1/10″ of ice is possible. Travel issues are likely from Thursday morning through Friday morning.