Gallery: Vols Alontae Taylor, Velus Jones Jr. take the podium at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (WATE) — Defensive back Alontae Taylor and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. accompanied Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel at SEC Media Days. The two seniors spoke at the podium after Heupel made his debut at the annual event that features head coaches and players from all 14 teams.

Velus Jones Jr. addressed the potential for a thriving passing attack under Heupel, who has been known for his explosive offense throughout his career in college football. As an offensive coordinator at Mizzou, Heupel helped QB Drew Lock set the SEC record for most passing touchdowns in a season.

“I’m so excited with my ability to catch the ball, get yards after catch, deep ball threat. It’s a dream come true playing in this offense,” Velus Jones Jr said.

The 2021 edition of SEC Media Days marked the first since collegiate athletes were able to profit from their name, image and likeness. Taylor told reporters he is focused on making sure his team is ready to go this season rather than making money off of his name.

