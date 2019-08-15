Gang member convicted of carjacking veteran at bank ATM

Gang Member Convicted of Carjacking Gang Member Convicted of CarjackingProsecutors in DA Charme Allen’s Career Gang Unit obtained a conviction against a Crips gang member who carjacked a veteran at an ATM. Edward Laquan Springs, 23, was convicted of Carjacking, and the jury also found him to be a member of the Crips street gang. Judge Scott Green set the case for sentencing on September 26 where Springs faces between fifteen and twenty-five years in prison. In a four-day trial, Assistant District Attorneys Ashley McDermott and Mitch Eisenberg explained to the jury that on October 13, 2016, the victim was at the ATM at the Home Federal Bank on Merchants Drive when Springs and co-defendant Brandon Moats pointed a gun at the victim and took his truck, including his wife’s wheelchair ramp. Knoxville Police Department – TN Investigator Mike Washam learned the suspects were from Chattanooga and sent screen captures from the ATM video to the gang unit at the Chattanooga Police Department. Investigators discovered Facebook live videos taken by the suspects and others inside the victim’s truck where you can see the victim’s handicap tag hanging from the rearview mirror. The defendants took the victim’s truck to Chattanooga then Nashville, where they committed another carjacking at a gas station.“This gang crime spree was stopped thanks to the cooperation between law enforcement agencies across the state,” said DA Charme Allen. Carjacking is a Class B felony that was enhanced to a Class A felony when the jury found that Springs committed a criminal gang offense. Because of that enhancement, Springs is facing between fifteen and twenty-five years in prison. Posted by Charme Allen, District Attorney General – Knoxville, TN on Thursday, August 15, 2019

