Garth Brooks invites UT students to watch Neyland Stadium soundcheck for free

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students at the University of Tennessee will have the chance to watch Garth Brooks for free ahead of his historic show at Neyland Stadium.

Fresh off winning Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, country superstar Garth Brooks is preparing to play the first concert at Neyland Stadium since 2003 on Saturday, Nov. 16.

UT students can watch Garth Brooks conduct his in-stadium soundcheck the day before the show for free. Students must RSVP on the Student Rewards App by 5 p.m. Friday to watch the soundcheck which begins at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The last concert at Neyland Stadium took place June 7, 2003, when Kenny Chesney, Brooks & Dunn, Deana Carter, Keith Urban and Rascal Flatts set the record for the largest country music event in Knoxville history with 49,211 tickets sold. Brooks broke the record in 2015 after selling 54,000 tickets for four shows at Thompson-Boling Arena.